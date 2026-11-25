Climate adaptation: South African teams show why better solutions start with understanding local problems
By Gina Ziervogel, Director of African Climate and Development Initiative, Professor in Environmental and Geographical Science, University of Cape Town
Anna Taylor, Senior research officer: Climate Adaptation in the African Climate and Development Initiative (ACDI), University of Cape Town
Lavinia Perumal, PhD candidate Department of Environmental & Geographical Science, University of Cape Town
Climate adaptation funders want projects ready to launch. But new research shows why communities must help design climate solutions if the projects are to last.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 25, 2026