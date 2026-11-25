‘The handsome one’: how Parhan the celebrity Indonesian mall cat became government business
By Elisabeth Kramer, Scientia Senior Lecturer in Politics and Public Policy, UNSW
Charlotte Setijadi, Lecturer in Asian Studies, The University of Melbourne
Ken M.P. Setiawan, Associate Professor in Indonesian Studies, The University of Melbourne
When an internet-famous cat was ‘kidnapped’ in Jakarta, it set off a wave of viral outrage and showed how politics works in Indonesia.
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- Tuesday, November 24, 2026