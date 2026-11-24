40 years of data on one dolphin community teaches new lessons about social circles in old age
By Kelley Meehan, PhD Candidate in Behavioural Ecology, The University of Queensland
Celine Frere, Associate Professor, Faculty of Science, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Janet Mann, Distinguished Professor of Biology and Psychology, Georgetown University
A new study based on 40 years of data on over 450 wild Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins shows the importance of consistency in social choices.
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- Tuesday, November 24, 2026