A viral SNL skit exposed how unpaid care too often defaults to women. Why won’t more men help?
By Janeen Baxter, Professor of Sociology, Director of Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Children and Families over the Life Course, The University of Queensland
Suri Li, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Institute for Social Science Research and Centre of Excellence for Children & Families over the Life Course, The University of Queensland
The Saturday Night Live ‘Sister’ sketch skewered the expectation of unpaid care as ‘women’s work’. Here’s what needs to change to share the load more evenly.
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- Tuesday, November 24, 2026