Sending an Australian astronaut to space is expensive. How do we work out if it’s worth it?
By Kathryn Robison, Lecturer in American Politics, United States Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Tristan Moss, Senior Lecturer in History, UNSW
Australia is currently in talks with the European Space Agency (ESA) over potentially flying Katherine Bennell-Pegg on a future space mission. If accepted, Bennell-Pegg – who is the director of space technology at the Australian Space Agency and completed ESA training in 2024 – would become the first officially funded Australian astronaut.
To “buy a seat” on a space mission, Australia has to make a financial contribution to the ESA. The precise sum is not public, but reports claim it
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- Tuesday, November 24, 2026