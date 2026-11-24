That Black Friday countdown says the sale ends in ten minutes. But is it real?
By Meena Jha, Associate Professor, College of Information & Communication Technology, School of Engineering and Technology, CQUniversity Australia
You’re shopping online when you spot a pair of headphones at half price. A countdown timer says the sale ends in ten minutes. Another message warns only three are left.
You weren’t planning to buy them today. But what if you miss out?
Black Friday arrives on November 27 and Australian shoppers will encounter plenty of offers like these. Some will be genuine bargains. But some businesses may use misleading tactics to pressure people into buying before they’ve had time to think.
Australians are spending more on Black Friday
One leading market research…
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- Tuesday, November 24, 2026