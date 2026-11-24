The royal commission into the Bondi attack will soon report. How can history help us understand its work?
By Joshua Black, Lecturer in Australian Political Studies, Vice-Chancellor's Centre of Public Ideas, University of Canberra
Margaret Hutchison, Senior Lecturer in History, UNSW
Michelle Arrow, Professor of History, President, Australian Historical Association, Macquarie University
Royal commissions have a long history in Australia. Their real test lies in how governments respond to and implement their recommendations.
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- Tuesday, November 24, 2026