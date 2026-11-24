The surge of women elected in the 2026 midterms, particularly women of color, will shape political engagement for a generation of young people
By David Campbell, Packey J. Dee Professor of American Democracy, University of Notre Dame
Christina Wolbrecht, Professor of Political Science, University of Notre Dame
A record number of women and women of color was just elected to serve in state and national offices. When young people see politicians who look like them, it shifts who they imagine can lead.
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- Tuesday, November 24, 2026