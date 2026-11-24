Jensen Huang, Nvidia and the risks that come with ‘boomerang bosses’
By Andre Spicer, Professor of Organisational Behaviour, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London
Jensen Huang’s swift return as boss of Nvidia surprised – and pleased – many people. Donald Trump was happy about it, as were many who invest in the future of AI.
There are plenty of high-profile business leaders who have returned to a company after stepping down, with good results. Michael Dell did it at Dell computers, Steve Jobs did it at Apple and Sam Altman did it at OpenAI.
But there are also many cases where a returning CEO has actually harmed the performance of the firm. So will Jensen Huang…
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- Tuesday, November 24, 2026