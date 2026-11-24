Nearly half of autistic girls are persistently absent from secondary school – new research
By Hanna Kovshoff, Professor of Neurodiversity, University of Southampton
Chloe Eddy, PhD Candidate in Education, University of Southampton
Sarah Parsons, Professor of Autism & Inclusion, University of Southampton
Children not attending school has become a growing national concern in England. Government policy has increasingly focused on improving attendance, while parents can face fines for unauthorised absences.
However, behind this wider attendance problem is a striking disparity. Our recently published research shows that between 2021 and 2023, nearly half (44%) of autistic girls attending mainstream secondary…
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- Tuesday, November 24, 2026