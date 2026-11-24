Pimple-popping videos can be disgusting – and strangely satisfying
By Katie Edwards, Commissioning Editor, Health + Medicine and Host of Strange Health podcast, The Conversation
Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Some people relax by watching someone squeeze pus from a stranger’s face. I’m one of them. I have favourite accounts, strong opinions about technique and very little patience for a video that ends before the pore has been properly cleared.
I tend to watch with the sound off and the speed doubled, slowing things down if a particularly promising spot needs closer attention. My hairdresser discovered this interest when she caught sight of my phone. She was considerably less enthusiastic.
But why does something that makes one person recoil keep another watching? And are people…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 24, 2026