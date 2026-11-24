Joanne Young waived her anonymity – my research shows why survivors of sexual violence make this brave choice
By Orla Muldoon, Professor of Psychology, University of Limerick, and Head of School of Psychology, Queens Belfast, Queen's University Belfast
Echoing the case of Gisèle Pelicot in France, Joanne Young waived her right to anonymity following the conviction of her ex-husband for drugging her, raping her and allowing other men to rape her too. Philip Young had routinely drugged his wife over many years, soliciting men online to come into their home and rape her.
In the UK and Ireland, victims of sexual violence are entitled to lifelong anonymity. This reflects an enduring reality: rape and sexual assault remain highly stigmatising experiences.
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- Tuesday, November 24, 2026