Vale, Chris Dickman: Australian science grieves the loss of a giant of ecology and conservation
By Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Aaron Greenville, Senior Lecturer in Spatial Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Glenda Wardle, Professor of Ecology and Evolution, University of Sydney
Thomas Newsome, Associate Professor, Global Ecology, University of Sydney
Australia has lost one of its most distinguished ecologists and conservation champions, Emeritus Professor Chris Dickman.
Chris’s achievements and legacy are vast, much like his beloved Simpson Desert that he and his research team – known as “the ratcatchers” – have studied for well over 30 years. He and his team would camp out under the stars, carefully trapping and monitoring…
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- Monday, November 23, 2026