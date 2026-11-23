Silver Tongue is a rollicking, queer retelling of the classic tale Treasure Island
By Narelle Yeo, Associate Professor in Voice, Opera and Stagecraft, Director Music Theatre, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney
Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel Treasure Island, which follows a young boy’s quest for hidden treasure, is the best known pirate narrative in the Western world.
The musical Silver Tongue, playing at the Hayes Theatre in Sydney, is an unabashedly queer, female-dominated take on Stevenson’s adventure story.
Co-written by Miranda Middleton and Jacob Parker, with music and lyrics by Alec Steedman, Silver Tongue starts with the key characters and basic plot of the novel – before quickly subverting the narrative.
Teen bar-hand Jim Hawkins (Marty Alix) discovers…
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- Monday, November 23, 2026