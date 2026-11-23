As US farms consolidate, small-town America has been losing out
By Leland Glenna, Professor of Rural Sociology and Science, Technology, and Society, Penn State
David J. Peters, Professor of Rural Sociology, Iowa State University
Keiko Tanaka, Professor of Rural Sociology, University of Kentucky
Mary Hendrickson, Professor of Rural Sociology, University of Missouri-Columbia
Poet Wendell Berry watched the decline with growing concern. What’s lost in the pursuit of profit, he noted, is nothing less than human dignity and ecological well-being.
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- Monday, November 23, 2026