Cop31: Why the UN climate summit ended in victory for fossil fuel producing nations
By Simon Chin-Yee, Lecturer in International Development, UCL
Mark Maslin, Professor of Earth System Science, UCL
Priti Parikh, Professor of Infrastructure Engineering and International Development, UCL
The UN’s annual two-week climate summit, Cop31, has ended in failure. Countries could not find consensus on a final agreement. It is the first such failure in more than 20 years.
The summit started relatively smoothly. In fact, the conference agenda was adopted within a few hours on day one, as country parties found nothing objectionable. At the time, this event looked like it might be smooth sailing: another summit simply focused on implementing policies agreed in previous years.
But week two…
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- Monday, November 23, 2026