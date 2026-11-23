How did the COP31 climate agreement fall apart – and what happens now?
By Jacqueline Peel, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne
Kathryn Bowen, Director, Melbourne Climate Futures and Professor - Environment, Climate and Global Health at Melbourne Climate Futures and Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Division over fossil fuels at this year’s UN climate summit scotched any hope of a deal – despite Australian efforts.
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- Sunday, November 22, 2026