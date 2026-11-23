Not getting enough sleep? Here’s how it’s affecting your memory
By Yaqoot Fatima, Professor of Sleep Health, University of the Sunshine Coast
Danielle Wilson, Research Fellow and Sleep Scientist at the Thompson Institute, University of the Sunshine Coast
Nisreen Aouira, Research Program Manager, Let's Yarn About Sleep, Thompson Institute, University of the Sunshine Coast
Teodora Espinoza, Sleep Scientist, University of the Sunshine Coast
Sleep isn’t just a time when the brain shuts down. During sleep, the brain reviews the day’s experiences and strengthens important memories.
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- Sunday, November 22, 2026