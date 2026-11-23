A trick marketers use to sell you things can also persuade rats to enter traps – new study
By Peter Banks, Professor of Conservation Biology, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Jenna Bytheway, Senior Research Officer in Conservation Biology, University of Sydney
Have you ever wondered why restaurants include outrageously expensive bottles of wine on their menus?
Often, those bottles aren’t expected to sell. Instead, they make the other wines seem better value even if they are still overpriced. By changing the context of the decision, the out-of-reach expensive option can nudge customers towards wanting the cheaper option more.
Marketers use similar tricks all the time. A holiday package that’s sold out, a premium subscription nobody really wants, or a product…
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- Monday, November 23, 2026