A global push to become ‘nature positive’ is growing. But can we measure its progress?
By Maria Armoudian, Associate Professor, Politics & International Relations; Director, Sustainability Hub, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Carolyn Hogg, Professor of Biodiversity & Conservation and Co-Lead, Australasian Wildlife Genomics Group, University of Sydney
Jill Robbie, Professor of Property Law and the Natural Environment, University of Glasgow
We rely on nature for everything from food and clean water to medicines, housing and human health. Yet the natural world is in decline, threatening the ecosystems on which we depend.
The economic consequences could be enormous. The World Bank estimates the partial collapse of key ecosystem services, including pollination and fisheries, could reduce global GDP by US$2.7…
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- Sunday, November 22, 2026