We need to better combat terrorism. The first step? Remove religion from the definition
By Rebecca Ananian-Welsh, Professor, TC Beirne School of Law, The University of Queensland
Dominique Dalla-Pozza, Senior lecturer, Australian National University
Tamara Tulich, Associate Professor, Law School, The University of Western Australia
A new report has recommended Australia changes its definition of terrorism to exclude the word ‘religious’. It’s a small change, but would have a big impact.
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- Sunday, November 22, 2026