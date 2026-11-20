Trump administration may fund white South Africans to document ‘hateful rhetoric and violent acts’
By Susan Appe, Professor of Public Administration and Policy, University at Albany, State University of New York
David Campbell, Professor of Public Administration, Binghamton University, State University of New York
After slashing foreign aid for the promotion of democracy, the State Department is giving $1 million to AfriForum, an NGO that advocates on behalf of Afrikaners in South Africa.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 20, 2026