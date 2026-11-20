The rotters of Rutshire, the Bloomsbury set and loving Lorca: what to watch, see and read this week
By Jane Wright, Commissioning Editor, Arts & Culture, The Conversation
I’m really enjoying the fact that most people I know who watch Rivals have dropped the “just my guilty pleasure” shtick and now simply confess to full-on loving it.
My own residual guilt stems from the fact that when I was a teenager, my mother, who grew up reading Austen, Dickens and the Brontës, was profoundly disappointed and filled with sorrow to catch me with well-thumbed copies of Jilly Cooper’s Rutshire nonsense. But they were so funny and rude, and also I was horse-mad and a member of the local pony club, so it all just seemed such a good fit. I even went to a fancy ball once…
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- Friday, November 20, 2026