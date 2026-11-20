Grand Theft Auto 6 lets players respawn – a new prison art exhibition shows what happens when you can’t
By James McLean, Lecturer in Media Production, Graphic Design, and Media Studies, University of Hull
Helen Nichols, Reader in Criminology, University of Hull
Josephine Metcalf, Reader in American Studies & Criminology, University of Hull
When Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA), the latest entry in the best-selling video game franchise, was announced, UK workers reportedly booked off 83,000 days of annual leave just to be among the first to step into its criminal underworld.
Players hijack cars, orchestrate heists and outrun the law – knowing that if things go wrong, they simply respawn. Yet in the real world, many of the offences…
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- Friday, November 20, 2026