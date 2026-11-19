Second-hand solar, tiny houses, no bills – we asked how Australians are going off-grid and if it’s worth it
By Peyman Akhgar, Lecturer in Architecture, Griffith University
Anna Petrova, Urban Ecologist, Griffith University
Mohammad Sanjari, Senior Lecturer, Electrical Engineering, Griffith University
Sylvie Chell, Lecturer in Ecological Engineering, Griffith University
Going off-grid is increasingly appealing for rural residents in conventional homes – and tiny homes on wheels. It’s not just about the power bill.
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- Wednesday, November 18, 2026