A seismic ICJ ruling has found Myanmar responsible for genocide. But will it help the Rohingya?
By Juliette McIntyre, Senior Lecturer in Law, Adelaide University
Adam Simpson, Senior Lecturer in International Studies in the School of Society and Culture, Adelaide University
A world-first ruling from the International Court of Justice could change how courts treat genocide – but how the ruling will be enforced remains an open question.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 19, 2026