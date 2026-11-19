Why do some specialists charge so much, when others’ fees are more reasonable?
By Yuting Zhang, Professor of Health Economics, The University of Melbourne
Chenhao Liang, Foundation Fellow and Data Analyst, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Jongsay Yong, Associate Professor of Economics, The University of Melbourne
Seeing a private specialist for the first time can be expensive. In 2023–24, the average fee for a first appointment with a specialist was A$212. For a consultant physician, such as a cardiologist or neurologist, it was $246.
But what you pay depends heavily on which specialist your GP refers you to. Two specialists in the same field can charge very different fees for the same first appointment.
Our new research looked at why fees vary so much. The biggest…
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- Thursday, November 19, 2026