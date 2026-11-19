Canada’s Food-Link Fund gets rural policy partly right. Here’s what’s missing
By Sarah-Patricia Breen, Adjunct Professor, School of Environmental Design and Rural Development, University of Guelph
Jacob Kearey-Moreland, PhD Candidate, Educational Studies, Lakehead University
Sara Edge, Associate Professor; Arrell Chair in Food, Policy & Society, University of Guelph
The National Food Security Strategy could make Canada’s food system more equitable, sustainable and sovereign. Implementation challenges mean rural areas most in need may be left out.
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- Thursday, November 19, 2026