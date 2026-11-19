Shenzhen summit shows the power the US, China and Russia wield – and their limits
By Martin Wählisch, Associate Professor in the School of Government, University of Birmingham
Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
The US, Chinese and Russian leaders each had their own reason to want a three-way meeting in Shenzhen – a historical first in this format.
Xi Jinping got to show that China can convene the world’s great powers. Donald Trump, fresh from his midterm election defeat, got to look like something other than a lame duck. And Vladimir Putin got to sit at eye level with the other two, after years of western efforts to isolate him.
Ahead of the summit, concerns about three strongmen carving up the…
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- Thursday, November 19, 2026