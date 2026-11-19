Three decades of free school meals in India: dignity, aspiration and the social meaning of food
By Swayamshree Mishra, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Social Science, Lancaster University
Jasmine Fledderjohann, Professor in Sociology and Social Justice, Lancaster University
Sukumar Vellakkal, Associate Professor of Economic Science, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
Debates about the provision of free school meals often focus on eligibility, nutrition and health, programme costs and reducing child poverty. These are important questions. But there is another critical question that receives much less attention: How do families themselves understand and respond to school food?
This question is at the heart of addressing the gap between eligibility and uptake that plagues school meal programmes around the world.
India offers a useful place to look for…
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- Thursday, November 19, 2026