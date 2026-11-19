Aging brains are more resilient to sleepless nights: New research
By Josh Neudorf, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Athabasca University
Brianne Kent, Canada Research Chair in Translational Neuroscience and Dementia, Simon Fraser University
Randy McIntosh, Director, Institute of Neuroscience & Neurotechnology, Professor of Biomedical Physics and Kinesiology, Simon Fraser University
Aging can seem like a negative process, one that causes our bodies to slow down and deteriorate. The aging brain, however, retains remarkable resilience. And some of the changes that occur within the aging brain are actually helpful adaptations.
Our recent research study reveals this process of adaptation — showing that the brains of healthy older adults may cope better with lack of sleep than those of younger adults.
Neuroplasticity in older age
In this study, we investigated the neuroplasticity…
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- Thursday, November 19, 2026