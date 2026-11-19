Digital health literacy: Helping families of children with chronic illnesses navigate and respond to online misinformation
By Craig Eling, Instructor, Faculty of Nursing, University of Regina
Alan Rosenberg, Professor, College of Medicine, University of Saskatchewan
Roona Sinha, Pediatric Hematologist Oncologist, Associate Professor, University of Saskatchewan
Children and teens with chronic diseases and their caregivers need to be able to find, evaluate and use electronic health information.
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- Thursday, November 19, 2026