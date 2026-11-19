Independent, Gen Z and Latino voters helped deliver a Democratic wave in 2026 – but that doesn’t mean a lasting realignment
By Thom Reilly, Professor and Co-Director of the Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy; School of Public Affairs, Arizona State University
Jacqueline Salit, Professor of Practice & Co-Director, Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy, School of Public Affairs, Arizona State University
Midterm election results do not necessarily mean voters have changed their party loyalties. Instead, it may reflect an electorate increasingly willing to hold both parties accountable.
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- Thursday, November 19, 2026