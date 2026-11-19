Diplomacy, humour and avoidance – what we found when we investigated friendships across class divides
By Sam Friedman, Professor of Sociology, Department of Sociology, London School of Economics and Political Science
Rose Butler, Associate Professor of Sociology, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Deakin University
Several years ago, the US economist Raj Chetty and his team at Harvard University analysed billions of ties on Facebook in a bid to learn more about social mobility. Their findings highlighted an important link between cross-class friendship and social mobility. Specifically, they found that people from low-income backgrounds who have more friends from wealthier backgrounds tend to have better chances of earning more as adults.
The paper was published in the journal…
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- Thursday, November 19, 2026