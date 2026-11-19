As diesel prices spike, free public transport and bike hire can be beneficial for commuters’ health and their finances
By Guillaume Chevance, Chercheur, École des hautes études en santé publique (EHESP)
Celine Scornavacca, Directrice de recherche, CNRS, Université de Montpellier
Paquito Bernard, Chaire Professeur Junior, Inserm
In France, fuel prices at the pump are skyrocketing. For the most disadvantaged households, free access to public transport and bicycles could reduce spending and offer health benefits.
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- Thursday, November 19, 2026