13 years of waiting for GTA VI: what the hype says about how we consume
By Farhan Mutaqin, PhD Researcher, University of Edinburgh
Almukantar Fikriansyah, MSc Marketing (cand.) at The University of Edinburgh
Jusuf Ariz Wahyuono, Research Staff, Universitas Gadjah Mada
Beyond the hype around GTA VI lies a broader insight into modern consumer behaviour: consumption does not necessarily begin when we buy a product; it begins the moment we start waiting for it.
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- Thursday, November 19, 2026