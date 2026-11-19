Fossil fuel lobbyists are trying to derail climate action once again at COP31. Can they be stopped?
By Christian Downie, Professor of Political Science, School of Regulation and Global Governance, Australian National University
William Kakenmaster, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Regulation and Global Governance, Australian National University
The whole point of this summit is to address climate change. Why are fossil fuel cheerleaders still allowed in the door?
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- Wednesday, November 18, 2026