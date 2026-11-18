When’s a new organ not really new? Two anatomists explain
By Amanda Meyer, Senior Lecturer, Anatomy and Pathology in the College of Medicine and Dentistry, James Cook University
Jamie Chapman, Senior Lecturer in Human Anatomy, Tasmanian School of Medicine, UTAS Health, University of Tasmania
People have been dissecting the human body for more than 2,500 years. In recent times, we’ve been over every nanometre with high-resolution medical imaging.
So you’d think we know all there is to know about human anatomy. Surely, there are no new organs left to discover.
Wrong. “New organs” are discovered from time to time. But these discoveries can be controversial.
One group of researchers can crow about a new…
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- Wednesday, November 18, 2026