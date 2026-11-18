The secret lives of our early ancestors revealed in fossil teeth from China
By Kira Westaway, Professor in Geochronology, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Professor in Geochronology and Geochemistry, Southern Cross University
Yingqi Zhang, Research Professor in Palaeontology, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Two new studies in Nature show our human ancestors were far more mobile and flexible than we’ve given them credit for.
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- Wednesday, November 18, 2026