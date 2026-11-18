Most children labelled allergic to antibiotics may not have an allergy, researchers warn
By Rebecca Payne, Clinical Senior Lecturer, Bangor University; University of Oxford
Manohar Joishy, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Consultant Paediatrician at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor University
Millions of children are wrongly labelled as allergic to penicillin, putting them at risk of less effective treatment for infections and more side-effects.
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- Wednesday, November 18, 2026