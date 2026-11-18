Midterms’ ‘blue tsunami’ gives Congress and states an opportunity to take action on climate change – here’s what they could actually do
By Geoffrey Henderson, Assistant Professor of Environmental Policy and Sustainability, University of Michigan
Nathaniel Geiger, Assistant Professor of Environment and Sustainability, University of Michigan
Democrats will have a stronger hand to play in negotiations with the White House, but policy choices have to consider America’s greatest concerns, including affordability.
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- Wednesday, November 18, 2026