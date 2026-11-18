Black women helped return Brazil’s Lula to power – can their gains convert into political power?
By Gladys Mitchell-Walthour, Dan T. Blue Endowed Chair & Professor of Political Science, North Carolina Central University
Kia Lilly Caldwell, Professor of African & African American Studies, Washington University in St. Louis
More Black women will be sworn in to Brazil’s Congress in February 2027 – a breakthrough for the traditionally underrepresented group.
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- Wednesday, November 18, 2026