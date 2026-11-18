The stunning transformation of the Southern Democratic Party, in one lifetime
By Gibbs Knotts, Professor of Political Science, Coastal Carolina University
Drew Kurlowski, Associate Professor of Political Science, Coastal Carolina University
To understand the magnitude of Mississippi Democrat Scott Colom’s election to the Senate, you have to know what the Democratic Party long stood for in the South: the disenfranchisement of Blacks.
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- Wednesday, November 18, 2026