Indonesia may need 350 years to recover land burnt in 2026 wildfires
By Budiman Minasny, Professor in Soil-Landscape Modelling, University of Sydney
Daniel Murdiyarso, Principal Scientist, Centre for International Forestry Research
Rudiyanto, Lecturer at Program of Crop Science, Faculty of Fisheries and Food Science, Universiti Malaysia Terengganu
Wirastuti Widyatmanti, Dosen Fakultas Geografi, Universitas Gadjah Mada
The 2026 wildfires in Indonesia destroyed carbon reserves formed over the last thousands of years. Recovery will take hundreds of years.
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- Wednesday, November 18, 2026