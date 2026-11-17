How populist parties around the world use the same playbook to win on social media
By Daswin De Silva, Professor & Discipline Lead, AI and Analytics, Co-Director, La Trobe AI Institute, La Trobe University
Miriam Tanti, Deputy Dean Commercial Growth and Professor of Education and Co-Director, La Trobe AI Institute, La Trobe University
From New York mayor Zohran Mamdani to Australia’s One Nation Party, populist politicians use four simple moves to make the most of social media.
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- Tuesday, November 17, 2026