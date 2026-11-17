Thanksgiving dinner is likely to be served with a side of political disagreement
By Matthew W. Kreuter, Kahn Family Professor of Public Health, Washington University in St. Louis
Kimberly Johnson, Professor of Public Health, Washington University in St. Louis
Rachel Garg, Assistant Professor of Public Health, Washington University in St. Louis
People at Thanksgiving tables usually share that meal with at least one person from outside their household who sees the world differently. And that difference comes down to politics.
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- Tuesday, November 17, 2026