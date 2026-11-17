Google’s AI ultimatum exposes the risks of schools’ dependence on Big Tech
By Rajender Singh, Senior Policy Analyst, The Dais public policy think tank, Toronto Metropolitan University
Melody Viczko, Associate Professor of Critical Policy Studies in Education, Western University
Yadira Lizama Mué, Postdoctoral Fellow and Assistant Professor of Digital Humanities, Western University
Setting common regulatory standards could give schools the collective leverage they currently lack when dealing with trillion-dollar companies like Google.
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- Tuesday, November 17, 2026