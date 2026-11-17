While the term ‘Friendsgiving’ is new, the tradition has been around for decades – found family and experimental freedom make this holiday special
By Kirsten Chervenak, Research Associate for the Center for Regional Agriculture, Food, and Transformation, Chatham University
One of my favorite holiday memories is of a Friendsgiving my husband and I hosted in our tiny two-bedroom house in Atlanta. We didn’t have a dining room. We barely had space to fit a foldout table in the living room. I think one of us sat in an office chair because we didn’t have enough seating. But having our friends gather in our home, no matter how small, made me feel proud.
I planned the menu for weeks, grocery shopped far in advance, and spent days prepping. As a young adult hosting my first holiday, I felt a lot of pressure to get it right. But I also reveled in the freedom to…
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- Tuesday, November 17, 2026