For millennia, Aboriginal astronomers have explained the movement of stars, planets, eclipses and tides
By Ray Norris, Honorary Fellow, Space and Astronomy, CSIRO; Western Sydney University
Bruce Pascoe, Enterprise Professor, Indigenous Agriculture School of Agriculture, Food and Ecosystem Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Australian Aboriginal people have seen the sky as an integral part of their world for at least 65,000 years. The Aboriginal sky is a world that reflects our Earth-bound world, so understanding the sky is an important part of understanding our place here on Earth.
As a result, Aboriginal songs, stories and art show evidence of thousands of years of studying and understanding the sky. And in the ancient Aboriginal traditions, we see the traces of giant intellectual achievements.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 17, 2026