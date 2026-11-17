The Milburn report sets out a plan to improve the lives of young people who are Neet – experts respond
By Lisa Russell, Professor of Education and Employment, Manchester Metropolitan University
Fabian Stephany, Departmental Research Lecturer and Economist in AI and Work, University of Oxford
Rachel Scarfe, Lecturer in Economics, University of Stirling
Tony McNulty, Lecturer/Teaching Fellow, British Politics and Public Policy, Queen Mary University of London
Former Labour minister Alan Milburn has finally delivered his long-awaited report on the UK’s nearly 1 million young people who are not in education, employment or training (Neet). In it, he proposes guaranteed work or training opportunities for all 16 to 24-year-olds, but also outlines the need to shift the focus away from benefits. It will be up to the government to decide which ideas to take forward, but our panel of experts has assessed some of the key issues.
Changed landscape for Labour on welfare…
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- Tuesday, November 17, 2026